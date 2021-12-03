Search icon
Akhilesh Yadav holds mega ‘Samajwadi Party Vijay Rath Yatra’ in Jhansi

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on December 03 held ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ in Jhansi.

