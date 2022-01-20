Akhilesh Yadav hates ‘Samajwadis’, says Pramod Gupta after joining BJP

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, former Samajwadi Party MLA Pramod Gupta said that he hates ‘Samajwadis’. Gupta joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 20. He added, “The reason I joined BJP is that I like their policy. Akhilesh Ji hates Samajwadis in Samajwadi Party. One by one, he cornered everyone and has only flatterers in the party. No one has ever won with a margin of over 18,000 votes from the Bidhuna seat except me.”