Akhilesh Yadav draws parallel between BJP, Congress over CBI, ED raids

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on March 11 slammed BJP government over the raids against several leaders and said that they are following the same path as Congress which raided numerous leaders of the country from time to time. “BJP... is following the path of Congress. Congress has also raided many leaders of the country from time to time, then BJP is following their path. If Congress has reached the ground today, then BJP will also reach the ground tomorrow,” said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Ahmedabad.

