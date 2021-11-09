Akhilesh Yadav celebrates birthday of ‘demonetisation baby’

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav celebrated the birthday of a Khazanchi Nath on November 09. His birthday is celebrated to mark the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. The boy was born, on December 02, 2016 while his mother was standing in a queue outside a bank during demonetisation. The boy received gifts from the party workers and leaders.