Akhilesh Yadav calls for united opposition to sweep UP polls

Ahead of ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on December 14 urged opposition to unite to win Uttar Pradesh polls. “If all of us come together, it is possible to convince the people of Uttar Pradesh and win 400 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections,” said Yadav while standing amid Opposition leaders.