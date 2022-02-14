Akhilesh doesn’t want Azam Khan to come out of jail, may pose threat to his position: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said on February 14 that he does not want former minister and party leader Azam Khan to come out of prison because it will pose a threat to his position. Speaking to ANI, CM Yogi said, “Before 2017, there were riots every 3-4 days, with curfew being in force for months. On the contrary, no riots and curfew took place in the last 5 years. Even Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail because it will pose a threat to his position. The state govt has nothing to do with these cases whether they are related to Azam Khan or anyone else. It is the court that grants bail.”