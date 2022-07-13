Ajoy Kumar’s statement reflects Congress’ ideology: Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi on July 13 bashed Congress leader Ajoy Kumar over his remark on NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. “Tribal people got nothing during Congress rule. Congress is having trouble because for the first time Prime Minister Modi and NDA leaders nominated a tribal woman for President's post. Ajoy Kumar’s statement shows what Congress thinks about tribal and women,” he said. Ajoy Kumar said that NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents a ‘very evil philosophy of India’ and should not be made a ‘symbol of Adivasi’.