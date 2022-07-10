Ajmer: Spiritual leader Syed Salman Chishty denounces anti-Islamic, anti-humanity slogans raised by clerics

The Chairman of the Chishty foundation in Ajmer Haji Syed Salman Chishty on July 09 denounced anti-Islamic and anti-humanity slogans. His statements come in the backdrop of provocative statements issued by clerics over the insult of Prophet Mohammed. While talking to ANI, Haji Syed Salman Chishty said, “We completely denounce the slogans which are anti-Islamic and anti-humanity. They are the real culprits who are bringing these slogans of violence, death and destruction. To hear such slogans which aren’t attached to Dargah Ajmer Sharif and some individuals who have raised the slogans-we to denounce and boycott them completely. The world should know that this has nothing to do with Ajmer Dargah Sharif or the community of Ghareeb Nawaz.”