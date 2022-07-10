Ajmer: Provocative statements by clerics hit devotees’ footfall to Sufi shrine

The provocative statements by clerics against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma have hit devotees’ footfall in Ajmer which has also impacted the business of local vendors and hotels near the Sufi shrine. The disputed videos and statements from clerics have impacted the business on Eid. The local vendors say they have faced a 90 per cent loss in their business this Eid and even hotel bookings were cancelled near the Ajmer Dargah. The lanes and alleys of Ajmer, which used to be crowded with devotees, despite Friday being Jumma, the streets of the dargah wore a deserted look. After the provocative statements given by Khadims of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, there has been a decrease in the number of people coming here. Notably, till now, three Khadim of the Dargah has given provocative statements against Nupur Sharma. The income of people has also been affected because of this and restaurant and transport has only made 10 per cent business in the last few days.