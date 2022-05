Ajit Pawar hoists tricolour at Pune City Police headquarters on Maharashtra Day

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on May 01 hoisted National Flag at Pune City Police headquarters in Shivajinagar. Maharashtra is celebrating May 01 as the state formation day. State of Maharashtra officially formed on May 1,1960. On this day in 1960, Maharashtra was separated from Gujarat.