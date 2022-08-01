Search icon
Ajit Doval should tell everyone who is spreading religious bigotry: Asaduddin Owaisi

A day after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval urged religious leaders of various faiths to counter the radical forces trying to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on July 31 said that the National Security Advisor should tell everyone who is spreading religious bigotry in India. Speaking to mediapersons in Jaipur, Owaisi said, “NSA Ajit Doval should tell everyone who are these elements spreading bigotry in the country. Why is he mincing words? He should tell the nation.”

