Ajay Mishra Teni on Sanjay Raut: 'He is completely guilty'

Calling the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut ‘completely guilty’ in the Patra Chawl land scam case of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Union Minister of State Home Ajay Mishra Teni on August 01 in Delhi, said that the investigation has been going on since long time. “He is completely guilty. This investigation has been going on for a long time and there have been many actions and inquiries. Whenever an investigating agency takes someone into custody, something happens,” the Union Minister said. “I had seen a report in the newspaper that ED has attached properties worth more than 1 lakh crores in different cases over the years. Seizing so much property or cash is less?” he added.