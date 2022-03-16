Ajay Kumar Lallu quits as UP Congress Chief, takes moral responsibility for poll debacle

Taking the moral responsibility of party's debacle in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, Ajay Kumar Lallu on March 15 resigned from state Congress chief post. “Whatever is the decision of our president will be followed. I take moral responsibility for the defeat and throughout the election, we have fought for issues. We tried to gain the confidence of the voters. In a democracy, the public is almighty and we will try to please them in future,” he added. The decision comes after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on March 15 asked the Pradesh Congress Committee presidents of poll-bound states to resign.