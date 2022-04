Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet show off their on-screen chemistry during 'Runway 34' movie promotion

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are on a promotional spree for their movie 'Runway 34'. Looking stunning, Rakul donned a white tee along with her sparkling mini skirt. While Ajay looked dapper in his casual look. 'Runway 34' starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, and Amitabh Bachchan, will hit cinemas on April 29.