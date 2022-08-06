Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

AIUDF has no sympathy for bad elements in Madrasas: Chief Maulana Badruddin

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on August 05 in Guwahati, said that AIUDF has no sympathy for bad elements in Madrasas. “We have no sympathy for them (bad elements in madrasas). The Government should shoot them wherever they find them. If 1 or 2 bad teachers are found at Madrasas, Government should impose detentions and pick them up once inquiry completes, do whatever they want,” the AIUDF Chief said. “But if the entire Muslim community is called jihadi due to them. It is not jihad, it is terrorism. The Government has to stop them, they should protect their borders and strengthen their Intelligence,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for over 600 medical officer posts, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.