AIUDF has no sympathy for bad elements in Madrasas: Chief Maulana Badruddin

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on August 05 in Guwahati, said that AIUDF has no sympathy for bad elements in Madrasas. “We have no sympathy for them (bad elements in madrasas). The Government should shoot them wherever they find them. If 1 or 2 bad teachers are found at Madrasas, Government should impose detentions and pick them up once inquiry completes, do whatever they want,” the AIUDF Chief said. “But if the entire Muslim community is called jihadi due to them. It is not jihad, it is terrorism. The Government has to stop them, they should protect their borders and strengthen their Intelligence,” he added.