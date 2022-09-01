AIUDF Chief says BJP may attempt to scare Muslims for votes in their favour

All India United Democratic Front President Maulana Badruddin Ajmal levelled serious allegations towards the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the party may attempt to scare Muslim population for votes. “For 2024 elections, BJP requires at least 10 pc Muslim votes or else they won’t be able to retain power. They will try to lure the community for the votes. They might try to scare people into voting for them. This will be their strategy,” said Maulana Badruddin Ajmal.