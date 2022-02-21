Airthings Masters16- year-old R Praggnanandhaa stuns world no1 Magnus Carlsen

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world no 1 Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament. Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen's run of three straight wins.