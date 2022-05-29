हिंदी में पढ़ें
Aircraft with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, goes missing in Nepal
An aircraft with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, went missing in Nepal. The plane, Tara Air's 9 NAET, took off at 9.55 am and went off the radar shortly thereafter.
