Aircraft-themed restaurant opened in Vadodara

An aircraft-themed restaurant named HighFly, opened up in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on October 27. The aircraft can accommodate 106 people at a time. Sensors have been installed inside the aircraft just like a flight to call the waiter."The restaurant will make you feel like you are travelling in a real-life aircraft. Different food options available here, including Punjabi, Chinese, Continental, Italian, Mexican and Thai," said MD Mukhi, owner of the restaurant.