Air quality in ‘poor’ category in Mumbai

Air quality was recorded in the ‘Poor’ category in Mumbai on December 12, as per SAFAR India. Mumbai experienced another cool day, recorded at 18 degrees as per IMD. Several places in Maharashtra, saw rainfall on December 12. As per the latest IMD forecast, the impact of cyclone Mandous in southern states of India is likely to be continued till December 15 with rainfall at many places.