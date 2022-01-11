Air quality in Delhi remains in 'satisfactory' category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'satisfactory' category on January 11 with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 93 for the third consecutive day, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi-NCR leading to poor visibility in several areas. Minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celsius in the national capital. Intense cold weather conditions are disrupting the normal lives.