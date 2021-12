Air quality in Delhi remains in 'poor' category, AQI at 290

With the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290, the air quality in the national capital remains in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day. The AQI in the NCR region - Noida and Gurugram stands at 293 and 225 respectively. The minimum temperature is expected to dip to 4 degrees Celcius today as cold wave conditions prevail in the national capital. IMD on December 18 predicted cold wave to severe cold wave till December 21.