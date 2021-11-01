Trending#

COVID-19

T20 World Cup 2021

bigg boss 15

  1. Home
  2. Videos

Videos

Air quality expected to remain poor till Diwali: IMD Scientist

  • DNA Video Team
  • Nov 1, 2021, 08:45 PM IST

IMD Scientist Vijay Kumar Soni on November 01 said that till November 04, air quality is expected to be in 'poor' category. “Till November 04, air quality is expected to be in 'poor' category. It could dip to 'very poor' category on 5-6 November due to north-westerly winds and bursting of crackers. The minimum temperature will remain between 13-15 degrees Celcius for the next three days,” said VK Soni, IMD Scientist, Delhi.