Air quality expected to remain poor till Diwali: IMD Scientist
DNA Video Team
Nov 1, 2021, 08:45 PM IST
IMD Scientist Vijay Kumar Soni on November 01 said that till November 04, air quality is expected to be in 'poor' category. “Till November 04, air quality is expected to be in 'poor' category. It could dip to 'very poor' category on 5-6 November due to north-westerly winds and bursting of crackers. The minimum temperature will remain between 13-15 degrees Celcius for the next three days,” said VK Soni, IMD Scientist, Delhi.