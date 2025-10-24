Air Pollution Delhi Air Pollution Crisis Worsens After Diwali | Doctors Warn Of Serious Risks

Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality has worsened sharply following Diwali celebrations, with toxic smog engulfing the city. Doctors warn that residents are at serious health risk, especially children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions. PM2.5 levels have soared well above safe limits, causing respiratory irritation, eye discomfort, and increased hospital visits. Experts urge people to limit outdoor activities, use masks, and employ air purifiers at home. Authorities are being called upon to take stricter action to control pollution and protect public health.