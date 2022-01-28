Air India | Tata Group | PM Modi | Mouni Roy | Juhi Chawla | DNA: Top News of the Day, January 27

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 27. The Delhi government on Thursday announced to remove the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops, with night curfew still prevailing. The All-India Students Association (AISA) has called for a Bihar bandh on Friday to protest against alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's examination process. India's drug regulator on Thursday granted conditional market approval for COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions.