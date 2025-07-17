Air India Plane Crash No Fault Found In Boeing 787 Fuel Control Switches After Inspections

Air India completed inspections of fuel control switches in its Boeing 787 fleet; no faults found. Checks followed DGCA's directive after last month’s deadly crash that killed 260 people. AAIB's preliminary report flagged both fuel switches moved to "cutoff" seconds before engine shutdown. Throttle Control Modules on all Air India 787-8s were already replaced as per Boeing schedule. Airline communicated inspection results to pilots; urged them to report any abnormalities. This comes days after pilots’ union ALPA India objected to the AAIB’s preliminary report. According to the union, the report appears to presume pilot error without conclusive evidence. Meanwhile, IATA lauded AAIB’s detailed preliminary report; called it more informative than expected. IATA’s Willie Walsh welcomed India’s transparency and urged timely release of final report.