Air India London Flight Probe Govt Finds No Abnormality In Boeing 787 Fuel Switch

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has informed Parliament that an OEM-level examination in Seattle found no abnormalities in the fuel control switch locking mechanism of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The DGCA-ordered inspection followed a February incident where an Air India pilot operating a London Heathrow to Bengaluru flight flagged a suspected issue with the fuel control switch. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that while structural integrity checks on the switch detents showed no defects, tests on the complete Thrust Control Module remain underway at Boeing's facility. Fuel control switches remain under high scrutiny globally as investigations continue into the tragic June 2025 Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Watch the full breakdown for the government's official response, key findings from the DGCA probe, and the latest status of the ongoing investigation!