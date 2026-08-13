Air India Downplayed Phuket Plane Failures With Turbulence Heres What Documents Say

Air India Downplayed Phuket Plane Failures With 'Turbulence'? Here's What Documents Say Internal documents revealed that Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi experienced multiple hydraulic system failures and autopilot disconnections rather than simple clear-air turbulence. According to internal logs, low-pressure warnings were recorded across all three hydraulic systems, triggering nine technical warnings within a single minute and leading to elevator control fault indications during cruise.