Air India Crash WSJ Report On Air India Crash Sparks Controversy Ahmedabad Plane Crash

New revelations have emerged in the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. The report cites black-box recordings and insider sources that shed light on critical moments after takeoff, including a possible mid-air shutdown of fuel supply to both engines. From cockpit conversations to the investigation's focus on the captain's actions, the findings offer chilling insight into the flight’s final minutes. This marks a significant development in understanding how the tragedy that claimed 260 lives unfolded.