Air India Crash: What Is AAIB & Its Role in Ahmedabad Crash Inquiry | Air India Crash Report Air India Flight AI 171 Crash: Fuel Cut-Off Mystery & AAIB Investigation Explained The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report on the devastating Air India flight AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. The report highlights a critical finding: two engine fuel control switches transitioned to 'CUTOFF' moments after lift-off. A perplexing recorded exchange between pilots, where one asks about the fuel cut-off and the other denies it, has intensified questions and increased demand for scrutiny of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). Who Conducts Aircraft Crash Investigations? Aircraft crash investigations are governed by the Chicago Convention and overseen by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The 'State of Occurrence' (India, for this crash) holds primary responsibility for the investigation. India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is the government agency responsible for these probes, with the sole objective of accident prevention, not assigning blame. AAIB investigations involve thorough on-site evidence gathering, black box retrieval, detailed analysis, and ultimately, a public final report.