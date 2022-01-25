Air India announces airlines image makeover plans before Tata takeover

As per an official order, Air India has decided to check the grooming and body mass index (BMI) of cabin crew members before they board their respective flights. The order dated January 20, 2022, had come days before Air India's handover to the Tata group, which acquired the carrier in a competitive bidding process last year. It stated that the cabin crew, who are well dressed and well-groomed according to uniform standards and regulations, present a positive and professional image of the airline. Watch the video for more.