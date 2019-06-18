Aiming social change youth cremates 500 orphan bodies till date

A young Hyderabadi resident, Goutham, has decided to bring a change in the society by cremating orphan dead bodies with full religious rites. Goutham founded a non-governmental organisation (NGO) 'Serve Needy' and has been carrying out the function without expecting anything in return for the last two years. "We named the project 'Free Last Rites for Orphan Dead Bodies' and started it 2 years ago. Till date, we have done conducted the last rites for around 500 dead bodies. For this, I have been awarded 'Bharat World Record' and Bharat 'Yuva Seva Ratna Award," Goutham told ANI.