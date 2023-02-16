AIMIM MP Owaisi challenges BJP and says I am taking Tipu Sultan’s name let me see what you will do

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I am taking Tipu Sultan's name, let me see what you will do. Does the PM agree with what the Karnataka BJP president has said? This is an open call for violence, murder & genocide. Will BJP govt in Karnataka not take action against this? This is hatred."