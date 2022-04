AIMIM Maharashtra Chief Imtiaz Jaleel invites Raj Thackeray for Iftar party

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Maharashtra’s President Imtiaz Jaleel on April 29 invited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray. He said this will convey a positive message across the country.“MNS chief Raj Thackeray is coming here for a rally on May 1. I invite him for Iftar. We'll sit together, it will spread a good message in the country,” said Jaleel.