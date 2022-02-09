AIMIM Chief Owaisi hits out at UP govt over law and order issues

While addressing a public rally on February 08 in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the state’s law and order issues, and about the firing incident on his convey in Meerut.“CM Yogi says that he has ended all crime, and now everyone is scared to do it, criminals and mafia have run away. Then who were the ones who fired bullets at me? HM Amit Shah and PM Modi say that mafia goes to jail. Then who were the ones who shot bullets?” AIMIM Chief asked.