AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi home attacked with stones 4th attack on residence since 2014

Unidentified attackers arrived at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital and allegedly thrown stones at it, damaging windows on Feb 20 evening, the police said.