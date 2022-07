AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to PM Modi to get Nupur Sharma arrested

Owaisi on July 01 demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Nupur Sharma arrested and let the law takes its own course. “We demand to PM Modi that Nupur Sharma must be arrested, and let the law takes its own course. Why is BJP protecting her? BJP took credit for Gujarat clean chit by the SC, now they must look into what SC said about Nupur Sharma as well,” said AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi