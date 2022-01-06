AIIMS expert urges people to be cautious about COVID protocol measures

Dr PS Chandra, Professor of Neurosurgery, AIIMS in Delhi said that the COVID-19 cases which are rising exponentially now in the country will start declining in few weeks, but caution is important and we should prepare for the worst while hoping for the best. “Vaccination, masking to be actively followed to avoid the spread. Even if one per cent of population requires hospitalisation, it would be a huge number. So it's our responsibility to not let our guards down thinking it's a mild infection,” said Dr P Sarat Chandra. “We have to protect our healthcare workers. They have to take full precautions because they are the frontline soldiers...In my unit almost 50 per cent residents are sick, they have mild symptoms, but they have not been able to work...We cannot afford doctors falling sick,” he added.