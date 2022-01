AIDMK leaders pay floral to MG Ramachandran on his 105th birthday anniversary

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on January 17 paid floral tribute to the party’s founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Dr MG Ramachandran at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on the occasion of his 105th birth anniversary. They also paid tribute to the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.