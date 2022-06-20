AICC to meet President to demand withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

Amid protests across nation for the withdrawal of Agnipath recruitment scheme, Congress party is scheduled to meet the President to demand its removal on June 20. “We'll sit on Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar today, and in the evening at 5 pm we’ll meet the President and demand that Agnipath scheme be withdrawn. The scheme should first be discussed with youth and in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn,” said All India Congress Committee’s General Secretary Ajay Maken. “We will also inform the President how our MP was harassed and how ED is being misused,” he added commenting on ED probe on Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case.