AIADMK supporters gather outside Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace ahead of General Council meeting

AIADMK supporters on June 23 gathered outside Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace ahead of the party's General Council meeting. The AIADMK General Council meeting to be held later in the day. AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami left for the party's General Council meeting. Heavy security has been deployed outside Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace.