AI, semiconductors, space technology given emphasis in Union Budget: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 02, while addressing a post-Budget webinar on electronics and IT said that artificial intelligence, semiconductors and space technology have been given emphasis in Union Budget 2022. “In this year's Union Budget, emphasis has been laid on sunrise sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space technology etc. A road map has been laid for auction for 5G spectrum in this Budget. The government of India seeks ideas from the IT and Electronics sector on these,” said PM Modi.