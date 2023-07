AI in news business: Essel Group CTO analyses threats and possibilities | Digipub World 2023

The fourth edition of Digipub World, India's first event dedicated to online publishers was a resounding success where industry experts discussed about the future of digital publication. The Group CTO of Essel Group, Dr. I.M. Loya, elaborated on how to deal with threats posed by AI in the online publishing business and how we can be ready for the future.

