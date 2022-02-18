Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case was a big challenge for Gujarat Police, says Joint CP

After the special court pronounced death sentence to 38 out of the 49 convicts on February 18 in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case, Joint Commissioner of Police RV Asari shared the challenges faced by Gujarat Police during the bomb blasts case. “Ahmedabad serial blast was a big challenge for Gujarat Police, but our technical network and intelligence were very strong. Around 350 police officers under the guidance of government were part of the investigation,” he said.