Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case: Special court pronounces death sentence to 38 convicts

A special court has pronounced death sentence to 38 out of the 49 convicts on February 18 in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case. Also, 11 convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment. “A special court in Gujarat pronounced the death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. Eleven others have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court,” said Amit Patel, Public Prosecutor. Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts incident took place on July 26, 2008 in which as many as 21 bomb blasts took place within a span of 70 minutes in the city.