Ahmedabad Plane Crash Terrorist Angle Should Be Probed Says IAF Veteran | Air India Crash

Indian Air Force Group Captain Uttam Kumar Devnath (Retd) praised government’s high-level committee move, to probe Air India plane crash. "The government has made a big decision to check this accident through a terrorist angle, sabotage angle, technical angle, operations angle, and pilot error angle. It is also possible that this accident might have been caused by a bird hit. That's why the government sent top investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to Ahmedabad."