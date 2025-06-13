Ahmedabad Plane Crash Survivor Recalls Air India Crash Horror In College Hostel | Ahmedabad Crash

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Survivor Recalls Air India Crash Horror In College Hostel | Ahmedabad Crash Students, professors, families, and staff were seen exiting BJ Medical College’s doctors’ hostel with luggage and injuries, a day after the London-bound Air India flight crashed into the building. Assistant Professor Dr. Piyush shared his terrifying escape: “I escaped from the building and then jumped over the boundary wall in front. That's how I got a sprain. If I had waited for 15-20 seconds inside more, I would have died of suffocation or asphyxiation... Many people lived inside with their families.”