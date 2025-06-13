Ahmedabad Plane Crash Miracle In Seat 11A; How One Passenger Survived The Air India Plane Crash

MIRACLE SURVIVOR: Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Emerges as Sole Survivor of Air India Flight AI-171 Crash in Ahmedabad | Exclusive Details In a story of incredible survival amidst immense tragedy, British-Indian national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A, is confirmed as the sole survivor of the devastating Air India Flight AI-171 crash near Ahmedabad. On Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 1:38 PM IST, the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down seconds after takeoff, striking a multi-storey hostel at BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar. This incident, now India's deadliest single-aircraft disaster in decades, tragically claimed the lives of 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and five medical students on the ground. However, 40-year-old UK-based businessman Vishwash Kumar Ramesh remarkably walked out of the wreckage dazed, bloodied, and burned. He recounted the harrowing moments, stating, "Everything happened in front of my eyes. I thought I would die." Preliminary air traffic control logs indicate the pilot issued a Mayday distress call after takeoff, followed by reports of abnormal engine noise. Mr. Ramesh's survival was a result of his seat section falling into a ground-floor space, providing a narrow exit. As he put it, "The door must've broken on impact... I ran." Prime Minister Narendra Modi later visited him at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, to whom Mr. Ramesh expressed, "I don't know how I lived. It all happened so fast."