Ahmedabad Plane Crash Man Dies Returning To London After Fulfilling Wife’s Last Wish In India

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Man Dies Returning To London After Fulfilling Wife’s Last Wish In India Arjun Patolia, a London resident, was among the 242 people who died in the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, just 32 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad. Arjun had traveled to India to fulfill his late wife Bharati’s final wish—immersing her ashes in her ancestral village in Gujarat. On his return journey, the Boeing 787-8 crashed into a building in the BJ Medical College complex near Meghani Nagar, close to the Ahmedabad airport. The crash also claimed the lives of at least three doctors and one other civilian on the ground. The Patolia family’s tragedy deepens as Arjun’s two young daughters, aged eight and four, are now left orphaned in London—having lost both parents in under a month. Air India Flight AI-171 reached only 672 feet before it lost lift and went down, making it one of the deadliest aviation incidents in India in recent years.