Ahmedabad Plane Crash Intact Bhagvad Gita Found At Air India Crash Site | Air India Plane Crash

In the wreckage of Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad that killed 265 people an almost intact copy of the Bhagavad Gita was found. Despite the intense fire, the holy book remained largely undamaged. A Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after take off. 241 passengers onboard were killed, just one individual on board survived the crash. Parts of the wreckage rained down on a densely populated area, crashing directly into a hostel of a nearby medical college.